Hart gets things done for CH

When considering candidates for Cleveland Heights City Council, we should look at what they have accomplished. Melody Joy Hart’s record over the past four years includes some impressive legislative successes for our city.

Among other things, Council President Hart collaborated with the Cleveland Heights court, prosecutor’s office, and Home Repair Resource Center to create a diversion program for homeowners with housing violations that keeps them out of court and helps them repair their homes.

She proposed legislation and collaborated with her fellow council members to approve permanent extension of pay-to-stay legislation for tenants so that their homes remain stable, amending foreclosure bonds, out-of-county registry and vacant building registry, giving [legislation] more teeth and adding a civil option for prosecution of fines; creating a Racial Justice Task Force to evaluate the impact of, and provide recommendations to address, systemic racism in our city; and mandating [that] infill housing agreements require the developer to not discriminate on hiring or selling properties to LGBTQ+ residents.

A CPA with an extensive finance background, Hart instituted a thorough budget process that ensures fiscal accountability of all departments.

The distracting theatrics and finger pointing we are currently witnessing among some council members gets us nowhere. Hart has my vote on Nov. 7 because she responds to citizen concerns and gets things done.