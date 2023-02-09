Crowdsourced Conversations launches final 2023 survey

Crowdsourced Conversations is a forum series that prioritizes action-oriented, small-group discussions on topics significant to the Heights community. Each topic begins with a Heightswide survey that helps to inform the discussion.

This September, a communitywide survey on the topic of "Planning and Development in the Heights," the final topic in this year's series, will be live. All Heights stakeholders and residents are encouraged to participate. All responses are anonymous.

The survey can be accessed online on the FutureHeights website, www.futureheights.org. Details about the forum itself—now in the planning stages and slated for late October or early November—will be available soon.

The goal is to use the data collected in the survey to generate a report that can be shared with the public and enable program stewards to craft action-oriented small-group discussion questions.

At Crowdsourced Conversations events, groups that average 6–10 people come together to think productively about the topic of the evening and strategize ways that any resident can take action or become more involved.

Since the program’s inception in spring 2022, Crowdsourced Conversations topics have covered "Sustainability" (April 2022), "Housing and Neighborhood Preservation" (June 2022), "Community Safety" (August 2022), "Civic Engagement" (October 2022), "Our Public Schools" (April 2023), "Traveling Around Town" (June 2023), and "Building Community with Renters and Landlords" (August 2023).

Crowdsourced Conversations 2023 is a program planned in partnership by FutureHeights, Reaching Heights, Home Repair Resource Center, Heights Libraries, elected officials, and dozens of volunteers. To learn more about the program send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org, or visit www.futureheights.org/programs/speaker-series-and-public-forums/.