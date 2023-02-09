Church welcomes all to diverse arts community

The congregation of Disciples Christian Church (located at the corner of Mayfield and Yellowstone roads) is joyfully partnering with the arts community to share its 30,000-square-foot building.

The church's Cultural Arts Center (CAC) welcomes local artists of all genres, and seeks to collaborate with community partners to create a safe, accessible place where young people can engage in artistic expression that reflects the community's diversity.

Over the last three years, congregation and community volunteers have transformed the entire building into flexible space to accommodate a diverse array of art experiences.

Amanda Powell, CAC's community arts liaison, noted, “I’ve been surprised at the immense need for affordable space and am delighted that our building is a space for many organizations.”

CAC offers individual studio/classroom space, a 500-capacity fully ADA-accessible performance hall, portable Marley dance flooring and mirrors, an intimate 50-person performance space, an inclusive children's library, and more. It has hosted educational organizations such as The Center for Arts-Inspired Learning, Roots of American Music, Lake Erie Ink, and Djapo Cultural Arts. It offers community classes in yoga, samba, and African drumming, well as music lessons; and has hosted rehearsals and performances by organizations that include the Cleveland Chamber Music Society; Les Délices orchestra; Blakk Jakk Dance; Local 4 Music Fund; the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; ChamberFest Cleveland; and Willow's Edge Creations, a LGBTQ+ theater company.

Upcoming 2023–2024 concerts and events include:

Nine performances of "Jesus Christ Superstar" by Willow's Edge Creations

Performances of "The Wizard of Oz" by Agape Theatre

Cleveland Chamber Music Society concerts

Les Délices holiday concert





Members of the congregation have volunteered as hosts for the up to 15 events per month that take place at CAC, and members of the community also are encouraged to volunteer. Host volunteers learn the details of hosting, including being welcoming, answering questions about the building's use, and locking up after the event.

Community volunteer opportunities also include:

Grounds and building maintenance

Event setup and teardown

Serving on the board of Creative Spaces Cultural Arts—a new nonprofit dedicated to youth arts programming in the building

Development and fundraising support





People of all faiths or no faith are welcome to participate and volunteer in all that CAC offers. CAC welcomes all to its inclusive space.

Rev. Jason Bricker-Thompson, pastor of Disciples Christian Church, commented, “We are excited to open our doors wide to the creators, children, youth, artists and all people in our home community.”

To tour the building, become a volunteer, or host an event, contact Amy Campbell, office manager, at info@discipleschristian.org. For additional information, and a list of upcoming arts events, visit www.discipleschristian.org/about.