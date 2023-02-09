Carlos Jones headlines back-to-campus concert

University Heights City Hall and John Carroll University (JCU) are separated by only a few blocks. Sometimes, though, the distance can feel like miles. UH City Hall staff and DJs at the campus radio station are looking to do something about that—with a little help from a group of Cleveland reggae legends.

Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band will perform at the inaugural University Heights Back to School Concert on Thursday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m., on the JCU campus. Weather permitting, the show will be held outside at the Hamlin Quad. If it rains, the concert will take place indoors at Kulas Auditorium. All are welcome.

“With this concert, we’re looking to bridge the gap between JCU students and their city government, as well as the rest of University Heights,” Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said.

Representatives from the city will host information tables at the event. The Police Department will present information on community policing and parking, while the Fire Department will share materials on fire safety.

The Service Department will promote recycling, while Economic Development staff will help share materials from local businesses—including coupons, menus, and more.

The first 200 students at the event will receive University Heights promotional items.

When July’s Summer Concert Series show with Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band was rained out, City Hall staff decided to turn lemons into lemonade.

“We were disappointed that our July concert with Carlos was rained out,” explained Deanna Bremer Fisher, the city’s executive assistant to the mayor on special projects. “But this gave us the opportunity to host a concert on campus after the fall semester began.

“This is our first ‘Town and Gown’ event, and I think students and the entire University Heights community will benefit from it.”

Not only is Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band popular among concertgoers in Northeast Ohio, they are darlings of music critics as well. Sirius XM Reggae DJ Dermont Hussy said, “Carlos Jones is a great band, one of the best in America.”

Cleveland Scene magazine reported, “With Jones at the forefront of the scene for more than 25 years, this city’s reggae following was practically built on his back. The band’s soulful rhythms and heartfelt vocals have made it one of Cleveland’s top draws.”