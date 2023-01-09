Neighborhood leadership training now open to UH and CH residents

Applications for the 2024 cohort of FutureHeights' Neighborhood Leadership Workshop Series (NLWS) open Sept. 1. This multidisciplinary, strengths- and skills-based program provides opportunities for both emerging and established grassroots leaders to take a deep dive into community-building tactics and resources that can help strengthen their neighborhoods.

For the first time, the 2024 program will expand to include University Heights residents in addition to Cleveland Heights residents. The deadline to apply is Jan. 12.

Since NLWS first launched in 2015, the program has graduated more than 100 Cleveland Heights residents, many of whom have gone on to do incredible work in their neighborhoods as well as in the city at-large. Additionally, many great friendships, partnerships, and other opportunities to uplift the community have resulted from the dedicated work of NLWS alumni.

The 2024 workshop dates are Jan. 28, Feb. 11, Feb. 25, March 10, and March 24. All sessions take place on Sundays, 3–6 p.m., at the Coventry PEACE Buildng (2843 Washington Blvd.).

Participants must commit to attending all five sessions to be accepted into the program.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. To learn more about the program, send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org or visit www.futureheights.org/programs/community-building-programs/nlws/.