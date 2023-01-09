LEI announces fall lineup for kids

As kids head back to school this fall, Lake Erie Ink (LEI) is creating opportunities for youth to have happy and meaningful interactions with words.

LEI’s programs encourage creative expression in an environment designed to bring out the fun. One student, who attended LEI’s Dungeons & Dragons program, said, “It was a really fun experience. It made Friday my favorite day of the week.”

This fall’s theme is Words Shine Bright, emphasizing the power of students’ words to have a positive impact on the world. LEI’s programs are centered on the voice and expression of youth. Students learn to write and perform poetry, craft comics, and tell stories that are meaningful to them.

LEI's fall programs begin on Sept. 11 and the lineup includes an evening writers’ club, comic storytelling, and pop-up poetry workshops. Weekend programs include Comic Fest and Stories of Suspense in Public Square.

Participants will have opportunities for exploration and experimentation that encourage them to find empowerment and joy through creative expression. Many students return to LEI because of connections made during previous sessions.

“I met new people like me,” said one past participant of LEI's Young Novelist Summer Camp. Another commented, “Other kids would like LEI because it’s a fun experience and helps build personalities, and show you things you like.”

LEI is excited to see students shine this fall. For more information on its fall programs, visit lakeerieink.org/fall.