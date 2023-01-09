HRRC announces September classes

Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC), 2520 Noble Road in Cleveland Heights, will offer the following classes in September:

Sept. 12, 7–9 p.m., Locks and Doors. Learn to repair and replace doors and locks.

The fee for this class is $25

Sept, 19, 7–9 p.m., Drywall Basics. In this class students will learn the basics of hanging and repairing drywall. The fee for this class is $25.

Sept. 25, 7–9 p.m., Insulating and Weatherizing Your Home. Experts from Berry Insulation will provide information on preparing your home for the cold winter months. This class is free.

Income-based discounts of 50 to 100 percent are available for those who qualify.

To register for any HRRC class, visit http://hrrc-ch.org or call 216-381-6100, ext. 16.