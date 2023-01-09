Homecoming parade route extended

The 2023 Heights Homecoming Parade, set for Friday, Sept. 22, is on track to be bigger than ever, with a parade route that has been extended thanks to the construction on Lee Road.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Scarborough Road, near Fairfax Elementary School, and head north through the Lee Road business district. Instead of ending on Tullamore Road, as in the past, the parade will continue north, crossing Cedar Road—with police assistance, and only when the traffic light is green—then turning onto Washington Boulevard, behind the high school.

Lee Road will be closed to northbound traffic from Clarendon Road to Washington Boulevard 5–5:30 p.m.; Scarborough Road will be closed between Stratford and Lee roads 4:30– 5:10 p.m., and Washington Boulevard will be closed to traffic between Lee and Goodnor roads 5:10–5:30 p.m. (approximately).

Spectators can line both Lee Road and Washington Boulevard to cheer on the parade's athletes, singers, marching band, and students. There will be space for folding chairs and mingling along the route, especially in front of the Lee Road Library and near the high school football field.

The Heights Schools Foundation will host an alumni watch party at The Wine Spot.

The newly formed Heights Athletic Boosters will host a Tiger Nation Tailgate in the Heights High parking lot near the baseball field, to bridge the time between the end of the parade and the 7 p.m. football game. Food and drink will be available for purchase, as marchers and their parents reunite, take in the decorated vehicles, and socialize. Parking spots will be available for pre-purchase for those who wish to bring their own food.

All CH-UH district schools, PTAs, teams, and clubs are welcome to register and march for free, though elementary and middle school groups must be accompanied by an adult. Nonprofit organizations, local businesses, and candidates running for office may also march, for a $25 fee. More information, including links to register to march, reserve a spot at the tailgate, or volunteer, can be found at www.heightsathleticboosters.org/events.