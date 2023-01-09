Dobama announces new season of plays

Dobama, Cleveland Heights' own off-Broadway theater, kicks off its 64th season this fall.

Between October and May, Dobama Theatre will produce five plays by American playwrights in its Lee Road venue.

The new season begins on Oct. 6, with Dobama's production of "Make Believe," written by Bess Wohl, and directed by Nathan Motta, Dobama's artistic director. "Make Believe" tells the story of siblings who use a popular childhood pastime, a game of make-believe, to recreate and reveal their family’s everyday lives, and the dark secrets that lie beneath the surface, as they grow up together.

December brings a fresh re-imagining of the classic story "Little Women," adapted by Heather Chrisler. With an attic as the setting, and a focus on family, love, and loss, Chrisler explores the ever-changing road that is life as each March sister faces joy and disappointment in the journey from childhood to womanhood.

Starting off 2024 is the dark comedy "At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen," by playwright Terry Guest. Onstage from Jan. 26 through Feb. 18, drag queen Courtney Berringers welcomes you to her wake. In this witty combination of drag and drama, the play will keep feet tapping and eyes glued to the stage.

In March, Dobama will present "Something Clean," by Selina Fillinger, directed by New York-based Shannon Sindelar. The play follows the story of Charlotte, a working mother who struggles to cope with her guilt and grief after a family member commits a violent crime.

Dobama will wrap up its season with "Significant Other," written by Joshua Harmon and directed by Colin Anderson. Harmon’s play premiered off-Broadway in 2015 before moving to Broadway in spring 2017, to rave reviews. The comedy follows Jordan Berman who would love to be in love, but, until he meets Mr. Right, wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. As singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do.

Memberships for Dobama's 2023-24 season, $180, or $150 for young professionals under 40, are on sale now at the box office (216-932-3396) or online at www.dobama.org. Single tickets for the upcoming season are also available, and range in price from $35 to $42.