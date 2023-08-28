Register now for Open Doors after-school programs

Open Doors Academy (ODA) has partnered with the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District for more than three decades, offering a wide range of activities and support services. Its programs aim to provide young scholars with the tools they need to thrive academically, socially, and behaviorally.

Registration is open now for ODA's upcoming programs, which begin Sept. 5. Programming takes place at Roxboro and Monticello middle schools, and Heights High.

Middle-school and high-school students enrolled in ODA's after-school enrichment program gain access to a supportive community that is committed to their growth and success. The program comprises mentoring, homework support and tutoring, and character development; as well as enriching activities, including service learning and field trips.

Other key components of the program are:

A family department that provides resources to strengthen connections between families, schools, and the program.

A free summer camp, offering fun and educational activities during summer break. Families that participate in ODA's programs throughout the year receive early access to camp registration.

A daily snack is provided, to ensure students have the nutrition they need to succeed.





Upcoming fall activities include an International Festival and a Night at the Museum.

ODA, a nonprofit organization, believes in the potential of every child. Its mission is to protect, inspire, nurture, and challenge youth to reach their full potential. With this core philosophy, it has carefully curated an after-school program that offers much more than just academic assistance.

The registration process for ODA's free after-school enrichment program is straightforward and user-friendly. Parents and guardians can visit the program's official website, www.opendoorsacademy.org, and click “enroll” to register. Early registration is encouraged as spaces are limited, and the program's popularity is steadily increasing, due to its success.