Library shares newest PEACE park designs

At a public meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Heights Libraries Coventry Village Branch, landscape architect Andrew Sargeant shared the latest designs for the new Coventry PEACE Park. The event marks the sixth time the library has solicited feedback on park designs.

Heights Libraries contracted with Sargeant in June 2021 to begin working on a design for a new park and playground that would better accommodate community members of all abilities and ages. The latest designs are the result of public feedback gathered at public events held since the summer of 2021.

“Drew has really worked hard to create a park design that can welcome everyone,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. “Kids, teens, and little ones will have play spaces that meet their different needs, and folks with mobility challenges will be able to easily access the park through the ADA-compliant walkways that will surround the greenspace and lead to play areas, shaded seating, and a reading garden.”

Additionally, the plan will include the planting of a diverse mix of more than 100 trees, most of which are native to the region.

A separate project, the Heights Libraries Mini-Forest, will be installed behind the Coventry PEACE Building, between Euclid Heights and Washington boulevards.

For more information and to view the public presentation, visit heightslibrary.org.