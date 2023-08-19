Millikin playground hosts free outdoor concert on Aug. 23

Renovare, a dynamic chamber ensemble, will present a free performance at the Millikin playground (1700 Crest Road) on Wednesday, Aug. 23 (rain date: Aug. 24), at 7 p.m.

The Millikin Neighborhood Group is delighted to host Renovare for a third year, as part of the group's community-building efforts. The event is funded through a 2023 FutureHeights Neighborhood Mini-Grant. While the event is free, the organizers encourage donations to the artists.

Renovare, a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Cleveland, bridges divided communities and creates restorative experiences through music, stories, and conversation. It was founded in 2018 by Lalia Mangione (violin and vocals) and Rebecca Shaberger (cello, guitar and vocals) who are committed to empowering individuals and communities through musical teaching and performances. Their mission is to share music at the highest level of artistry in diverse settings and innovative programs to affirm the value of all people, and cultivate reconciled communities.

Many of Renovare’s concerts take place in marginalized spaces (e.g., prisons, homeless shelters, hospitals), while others focus on connecting communities that are siloed from one another. Some performances feature the stories and creativity of people who often are overlooked or marginalized, in the form of documentary songs.

Renovare's members teach weekly classes in how to play violin, viola or cella at Grafton Correctional Institution and the Northeast Reintegration Center.