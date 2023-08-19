Community invited to 'Take to the Lake' Aug. 26

Doan Brook Watershed Partnership again will host "Take to the Lake” on Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event resurrects the 20th-century tradition of boating on the Shaker Lakes. Participants can enjoy an afternoon of paddling, guided hikes, yoga, and live music along the banks of historic Lower Shaker Lake, part of both Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights.

Cleveland Metroparks will conduct 1¼-hour kayak lessons, offering participants an opportunity to learn the basics of paddling and enjoy some time on the water. Lessons are $15 for adults, and $5 for kids 8–15.

Canoe and kayak rentals will be offered for $20 per hour, for experienced paddlers who don't own a boat.

Those owning a kayak, canoe, stand-up paddle board, or other non-motorized watercraft are encouraged to launch from the shore, at no cost.

Onshore activities include:

A nature walk and a Shaker Lakes history hike

Outdoor yoga

Live bluegrass music by the Spyder Stompers





For additional information and to register in advance for boating, hikes, and yoga, visit doanbrookpartnership.org. Lower Shaker Lake is located between North Park and South Park boulevards, just east of Coventry Road. Street parking is available along South Park Boulevard and on adjacent streets.