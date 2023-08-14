Millikin group hosts free hip hop dance class on Aug. 16

For the third consecutive year, the Millikin Neighborhood Group is bringing the award-winning dance group 10K Movement to the community.

The group's members will conduct a free Hip Hop Dance Class at the old Millikin school playground (1700 Crest Road) on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. (The rain date is Thursday, Aug. 17.) Samuel McIntosh, founder and executive director of 10K Movement, will lead the class. He'll provide some history of the genre, and teach some basic moves for novices.

Millikin Neighborhood Group is funding the event through a 2023 Future Heights Mini Grant. While the 10K Movement event is free, donations to the performers are encouraged.

The mission of the nonprofit 10K Movement is to preserve, present and cultivate authentic hip hop and street dance culture in Greater Cleveland and beyond. To advance that mission, 10K Movement provides access to authentic hip hop culture through events, education and performance. Its programs provide background on street dance styles, in-depth cultural experiences, and opportunities to learn new dance skills.

10K Movement is fresh off its successful, third-annual Lords of the Land Festival, held at Severance Hall July 27–29. There, 10K Movement showcased local, national, and international artists. The group also performs and competes nationally at various festivals and events, and offers classes and summer intensive training programs for aspiring dancers.

This event at the Millikin playground welcomes community members of all ages.

For additional information, send an e-mail to millikin1700@gmail.com.