CH's Frabotta medals in Pan American U20 Championships

Cleveland Heights resident Damon Frabotta earned the bronze medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2023 Pan American U20 Championships, held in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Aug. 4–6.

Frabotta is a rising sophomore at Boston College, and a former standout hurdler for Saint Ignatius High School, from which he graduated in 2022.

Frabotta clinched one of two coveted spots on Team USA’s Junior National Team at the USA Track & Field U20 Junior Nationals, held at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, July 8 and 9. There, Frabotta took the silver medal in the 400-meter hurdles, and set both a personal record and a Boston College record in the event, with a time of 51.89.

The Pan American U20 Athletics Championships are a biennial sports event for track and field organized by the Association of Pan-American Athletics (APA) open to junior (Under 20) athletes from member and associate member associations. Sixteen countries and territories, including Puerto Rico, participated in this year’s competition. Team USA delivered a dominant performance, earning a total of 58 medals. Canada placed second, with 16 medals.