Fall 2023 Mini-Grant deadline is Sept. 15

Cleveland Heights and University Heights residents are encouraged to apply for a FutureHeights Fall 2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant. Through the program, community members can receive up to $1,000 in funding for their neighborhood-level projects and initiatives. The deadline to apply is Sept. 15.

Since 2015, the Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program has funded 88 projects across the Heights, awarding, to date, a total of $61,038.



Qualifying projects must take place in Cleveland Heights or University Heights and demonstrate a community-building effort. For other criteria and to access the application, send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org, or visit www.futureheights.org/programs/community-building-programs/minigrants/.

FutureHeights is thankful for the Cedars Legacy Fund whose generous support makes the mini-grant program possible.