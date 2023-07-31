Noble Gardeners' Market welcomes musicians this season

Noble Gardeners' Market (NGM) 2023 will open for the season on Saturday, Aug. 5, and run for eight consecutive Saturday mornings, 10 a.m. to noon, through Sept. 23.

The market is located at the corner of Noble and Roanoke roads, at the site of the Noble-Roanoke Mini Park, one block north of the intersection of Monticello Boulevard and Noble Road. (The Cleveland Heights Centennial Celebration mural was installed on an exterior wall of the building next to the park.)

New this season, NGM is welcoming area musicians who are willing to offer their gift to the neighborhood. Interested musicians should send an e-mail to nobleneighbors@gmail.com for additional information and to get on the schedule. NGM particularly welcomes young musicians—high school students or recent grads—as well as more seasoned local performers.

NGM provides a hyper-local opportunity for neighbors to sell to neighbors—fresh flowers, plants, and fruits and vegetables. Anyone who grows in their backyard or in a community garden is welcome to sell, for a single week, a few weeks, or for the entire eight-week season. No processed food is permitted; only freshly picked fruits and veggies, cut flowers and potted plants.

NGM is staffed by volunteers. Vendors are not charged for space.

Sellers will need to provide their own tables or ground cloths, post their prices, and be able to make change for their customers. Sellers do not need to live in Cleveland Heights to participate.

NGM seeks to offer buyers the freshest produce outside of what they can find in their own backyards. Most sellers harvest that morning for the market.

Buyers should bring small bills and coins to help support their neighbor-sellers. Parking is free at the meters on Noble Road and in the city parking lot across Noble Road from the market.

All participants—growers and musicians—should be aware that there are no utilities on site; there is no electricity, water or restroom facilities.

The primary goal of NGM is to foster community-building by bringing together people with common interests. Folks share growing and cooking tips, stories about grandparents who grew their own food, and dreams of future gardens. The community is enriched by these growing friendships, and more healthy eating of these home-grown foods.

For more information, look for the Noble Gardeners' Market flyer at www.nobleneighbors.com, or send questions via e-mail to nobleneighbors@gmail.com.

Buyers, sellers, musicians and volunteers are all welcome!