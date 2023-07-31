LWV plans fall election forums for Heights voters

In the run-up to the Nov. 7 general election, the Cleveland Heights/University Heights Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland (LWV) will host a series of four candidate and issue forums for the local city council and school board races and ballot issues.

On Nov. 7, Cleveland Heights voters will elect three city council members and one municipal court judge. University Heights voters will elect four city council members and vote on city charter amendments. Two positions for the Cleveland Heights - University Heights school board will also be on the ballot.

To help voters become knowledgeable about the candidates and issues, LWV has planned the following voter education forums:

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6–8 p.m., the CH-UH Board of Education Candidates Forum will be held at the Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Boulevard.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6–8 p.m., the Cleveland Heights City Council Candidates Forum will be held at the CH Community Center, 1 Monticello Boulevard.

On Monday, Sept. 25, 6–8 p.m., the University Heights City Council Candidates Forum will be held at the University Heights Library, 13866 Cedar Road.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, 6–8 p.m., the University Heights Ballot Issues Forum will be held at the UH Library, 13866 Cedar Road.





The LWV, FutureHeights and Heights Libraries are co-sponsors of the forums.

Candidate forums give voters an opportunity to hear the candidates discuss issues important to them in this election. At each candidate forum, candidates will present brief statements and answer written questions from the audience.

At the Issues forum, the substance of each ballot issue will be presented by proponents and opponents, who will then answer written questions from the public.

The LWV of Greater Cleveland is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to informing the public about the election process and the individuals who are asking to represent us in government. The LVW neither supports nor opposes candidates or political parties. It advocates for policies and issues that support good government. League-sponsored voter education forums follow League procedural rules. In the event that a race is run unopposed, League rules require that no forum be held.

VOTE411.org is an LWV-sponsored website that provides the public with verbatim candidates’ responses. This is another avenue for voters to compare and choose among candidates and issues. Heights-specific candidate and issue information will also be published as a printed Voters Guide, to be included as a special insert in the October Heights Observer.

The LWV urges voters to mark their calendars and, as the busy general election season proceeds, take advantage of the opportunities offered by LWV of Greater Cleveland, FutureHeights, and Heights Libraries to become fully informed on the candidates and issues.