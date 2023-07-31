HRRC's August classes include popular plumbing series

Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC), located at 2520 Noble Road in Cleveland Heights, announces the following lineup of classes for the month of August.

Aug. 2, 6:30–8:30 p.m., Paver Stone Patios and Walkways. This hands-on workshop will teach the step-by-step process of designing, planning, and creating outdoor spaces using paver stones.

Aug. 10, 7–9 p.m., Siding Installation and Repair Class. The instructor will explain the different options available when it comes to siding. Participants will also learn how to prep for a siding job, what tools they'll need, and even get a chance to try installing siding on HRRC's model exterior wall. The fee for this class is $25.

Aug. 14, 7–9 p.m., Common Household Fixes. This free class will cover such topics as vinyl floor tile repair, loose hinges, stuck window sashes, sticking doors, loose floor boards, dripping faucets, and more. Bring your questions!

Aug. 15, 7–9 p.m., Knob and Tube Wiring. For the many homeowners who have knob and tube wiring in all or part of their home, this workshop will help answer any questions. Participants will learn how to ground the system, how to ground individual plugs, how knob and tube is replaced with Romex, see knob and tube up close, and learn the issues one may face. The fee for this class is $25.

On Aug. 16, 7–9 p.m., HRRC will present the first of six classes in its popular Plumbing Series for Women, The six-week course will cover how the plumbing in your house works, how to make common repairs, and even how to work with contractors on jobs that you don't want to tackle yourself. This series will provide the tools, terms, and know-how for you to start tackling plumbing issues yourself. Space is limited, so early registration is advised. The fee for this series is $150.

To register for any HRRC class, visit http://hrrc-ch.org or call 216-381-6100 ext. 16.

Income-based discounts of 50 percent to 100 percent are available for individuals who qualify.