Heights students run to raise funds with 24-hour relay

For the past three years, the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District's cross country and track and field teams have held a late-summer fundraiser—the 24-Hour Relay.

This year's 24-Hour Relay will begin on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 a.m., and end on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 a.m.

It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Cleveland Heights Running Boosters, a group of parents and coaches who support the cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track and field teams at the youth, middle and high school levels in the CH-UH school district.

Runners from the district's schools—in elementary school, middle school, but mostly high school—pledge to run on the high school track as many miles as they can in a 24-hour period. At all times, there is at least one runner on the track.

Family, friends, and community members can sponsor the runners with a per-mile donation or make a flat donation in an amount of their choosing.

The funds raised are used to purchase warm-up gear, pay for overnight travel to out-of-town meets, cover fees for the indoor track season, and supplement stipends for specialty coaches (in speed, strength, jumps, throws, hurdles, etc.). The funds raised through the 24-Hour Relay and donations are crucial, as many district students are low-income, and their families cannot afford to pay out-of-pocket for overnight trips and other expenses.

The relay—and the excitement it creates—has helped popularize the sport of running in the community, and the number of participants in the district's cross country and track teams grows each year.

Community members can support the event by making a donation, running with the team, donating food, or all of the above.

For additional information, visit www.heights.run/24.