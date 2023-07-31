Fairmount Presbyterian Church achieves another environmental milestone

Each year, the Cleveland 2030 District and the NEO Local Leadership Team of USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council) Ohio host a friendly green building challenge to recognize exemplary new green construction and renovation projects in this region. In May, the winning entries were announced and—among recipients such as Oberlin College, the Progressive Insurance Campus, and the Maltz Performing Arts Center—Cleveland Heights Fairmount Presbyterian Church (FPC) was recognized for its work in achieving a 50% electricity use reduction.

This milestone is one of FPC's many environmentally responsible improvements, rooted in the congregation’s understanding of the connection between environmental issues and social justice, manifested in part in addressing and implementing solutions to environmental concerns, including equitable access to clean air and water, and a healthy environment for all people.

According to Christine Winters, the church's communications manager, “FPC along with Forest Hill Presbyterian Church were the first two Presbyterian congregations in Ohio to earn the certification of Earth Care Congregation, an honor that is only awarded after the completion of a number of actions toward caring for God’s earth in four categories: worship, education, facilities, and outreach."

“It has been a long road to get here,” said Keith Mills, a longtime member of FPC’s Earth Stewards. “We started our intentional transition to sustainable behaviors and practices in the late 1990s; first with small changes such as paper recycling and replacing incandescent bulbs with compact fluorescent and later with LED lights, tracking our monthly energy consumption, and identifying low-hanging fruit to improve efficiency, such becoming more mindful of keeping windows closed in the winter and turning off lights."

It was not until 2013 that the group was able to demonstrate a meaningful decrease in energy usage, earning the support of church leadership to implement a more comprehensive and ambitious green strategy.

“Since then, the facility has experienced a complete electrical efficiency make over," Mills explained. “Appliances have been upgraded to Energy Star-rated products, the building is going through an extensive efficiency assessment, our parking lot renovation included a bioswale that prevents flooding and, most importantly, staff has become more mindful in identifying and embracing 'greener' behaviors."

“The most transformative changes can be seen in our members,” noted Winters. “We have been very intentional about leading by example. By being open about what we are doing, sharing results, and inviting our members to participate, we increase our sphere of influence, promoting and practicing sustainable living within and outside our congregation. This includes encouraging energy conservation, recycling, responsible water usage, food composting, and even planting pollinator gardens."

Asked what is next for FPC’s Earth Stewards, Mills' answer is thoughtful and measured. "We have to be mindful of what works for this specific church,” he said. “Our next step is to begin developing a plan for carbon emissions reduction. Considerations such as replacing our heating system or installing solar panels require capital investment and technological expertise beyond our own capabilities. Setting carbon reduction targets and strategies to meet them will require us to collaborate and seek expertise outside the church."

FPC’s journey to sustainability will include participating in and promoting interfaith initiatives, partnering with environmental organizations, and working with community groups such as the Cleveland Heights Green Team, the national church, and local energy experts to promote environmental stewardship.

Perhaps the most important outcome of their efforts lies beyond the church’s walls, as Winters explained, “Fairmount’s sacred tradition teaches that God created us from the earth, and God then called us to care for the earth. As a Matthew 25 Congregation and an Earth Care Congregation, Fairmount is committed to both human-centered justice and creation-centered justice."

To learn more about FPC Earth Stewards, visit https://fpccle.org/.