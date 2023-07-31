'808 Day' proclamation honors WJCU

Aug. 8 isn’t just Special Election Day in Ohio. In University Heights, it’s 808 Day.

To honor the award-winning and Guinness World Record-holding WJCU 88.7 FM radio show “808s & Mixtapes,” University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan has proclaimed Aug. 8 as 808 Day in the city.

808 Day falls on the upcoming 100th episode of WJCU 88.7 FM’s six-time national award-nominated student-run radio show out of John Carroll University (JCU). "808s & Mixtapes" has been broadcasting live, worldwide, for the last two years—at the frequency 88.7 FM in Greater Cleveland, and around the world via the WJCU app and at www.808mixtape.com.

JCU students Zachary Sinutko, Emily Davala, Collin Kennedy, Terron Lee, Daunte Horton, Hamoud Qotaynah, Danielle Turi and Jayden Beddingfield run "808s & Mixtapes" every Tuesday night at 10 p.m.

“I am delighted to proclaim this Aug. 8 '808 Day' in the city for so many reasons,” Brennan said, "most of all to celebrate the work that Zach, Collin, and Emily do both on the air and off the air that bring the city and the campus together through music.”

"808s & Mixtapes" broke the Guinness World Record for the World's Longest Radio Interview in February 2022. Since then, the crew has won three national student production awards, helping WJCU become one of the nation's top 25 collegiate audio programs.

Sinutko, Davala and Kennedy came in second place for the Best College On Air Personalities in the United States in the 2023 Broadcast Education Association awards.

“I'm extremely proud of the work Zach and the '808s & Mixtapes' team have done over the last two years, and I look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the year to come,” said Jasen Sokol, general manager of WJCU. “I thank Mayor Brennan and his administration for their continued support of our students.”

The 808s crew is looking to continue its winning streak at the upcoming 2023 Collegiate Broadcast Incorporated Awards and bring some more hardware back to the Tim Russert Department of Communications at JCU.