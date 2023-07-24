Make a date for free performances at Cain Park

Free concerts and performances are dotted throughout the month of August at Cain Park. Mark your calendars and schedule a sitter (or bring the kids; many of the events are family friendly).

With 250 seats in the intimate Alma Theater, 2,532 split evenly between the Evans Amphitheater's pavilion and lawn, an art gallery, and a summer program schedule that features free and paid live performances through September, Cain Park provides ample opportunity to enjoy local and national talent—in some cases with no admission fee.

August’s schedule starts with a performance from Cleveland Public Theatre’s Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP), a rigorous arts-based program that provides hands-on job training, and engages young people in a powerful learning experience that develops job skills, academic achievement, and interpersonal skills. STEP will showcase the work of its students in a free performance on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., on the pathway outside the Alma Theater.

It pays to read the fine print, as ticket-holders can bring children under the age of 3 for free to an Aug. 3 performance of Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, a troupe of contemporary circus, vaudeville, burlesque, and sideshow performers who celebrate the diverse world of circus arts. The performance takes place at 7 p.m., in the Evans Amphitheater.

Cain Park has two free concert series running throughout the 2023 season: its Tuesday Evening and Sunday Afternoon concerts.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, 1–4 p.m., the Sunday series features AirChiefs, a 1960s-soaked rock band hailing from Cleveland. On Sunday, Aug. 20, 1–4 p.m., the Don DeSantis Quintet, a jazz ensemble inspired by the Las Vegas lounge acts of the 1960s, will perform.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. in the Alma Theater, catch a performance by Alla Boara, a Cleveland group whose modern arrangements of near-extinct Italian folk songs bring recognition and new life to Italy's diverse history of regional folk music. Jazz enthusiasts should mark their calendars for a Tuesday, Aug. 22 performance by the Brad Wagner Quintet. Its lineup features songs by musicians who would have turned 100 years old in 2023, including Dexter Gordon, Thad Jones, Wes Montgomery, Milt Jackson, Percy Heath, Tito Puente and more.

Don’t miss Artrageous, an electrifying art and music circus that offers a free family event at 11 a.m. on Aug. 16 (ahead of its ticketed performance that evening at 7 p.m.).

Round out an artful summer with a visit to the Feinberg Gallery at Cain Park to see A Smoker’s Etiquette: Social Complexities at a Designated Smoke Table. This show—the gallery's second summer art exhibit, is curated by Daly Horton and runs from Friday, July 28 through Saturday, Sept.22.

To see all of the performances scheduled for August, visit www.cainpark.com.