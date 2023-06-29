University Heights celebrates freedom

University Heights residents, as well as people from far away as Pittsburgh, packed Walter Stinson Community Park to celebrate Juneteenth.

Two-time Grammy Award-winner Krayzie Bone, of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, headlined the daylong festival, with performances from Nova the Rebel, Mookie Motonio, Caine, Hubbs Groove, the Cleveland Chorale, and Councilman Conwell and the Footprints.

An estimated 4,000 people attended the event on June 18.

“In just its second year, this event has become one of the biggest and best Juneteenth celebrations in Ohio,” said University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. “I’m proud of the event we hosted, and I’m already thinking about next year.”