Two congregations consider next chapters

On April 30, Halldor Gudmundsson, pastor of Church of the Redeemer (United Methodist Church) on South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights, invited me, minister of Heights Christian Church (Christian Church/Disciples of Christ) on Coventry Road in Shaker Heights, to share my experience with the congregation I serve, and decisions made in recent years regarding the church's future.

Heights Christian’s moderator (lay leader) Lynda Ackerman, and vice-moderator (and Cleveland Heights resident) Jane Troha, attended as well, and shared their learnings with the congregation during coffee hour.

Members of both congregations discovered the two churches have much in common.

Like many mainline churches, both Redeemer and Heights have seen declines in membership and finances, but both retain a core of active members who still want to serve the community.

While some people wish everything could go back to the way it was in the “good old days,” Gudmundsson and I are convinced that our congregations are called to something new. We tell our congregants, “We need to discover new ways of being [a] church in the world now.” But figuring out what that looks like can be daunting.

Both congregations have been engaged in visioning processes for several years. Heights Christian made the decision to sell its building to another congregation and “nest”—or rent—space from Plymouth UCC. This helped us right-size our space for worship and staff, and relieved the congregation of caring for an aging building. Now, congregants can focus more attention and financial resources on outreach to the community.

Like Heights Christian, Church of the Redeemer is committed to social justice—both in terms of education/awareness raising and hands-on service. Both churches partner with local schools and other organizations to provide support to individuals and families in need, and are committed to hybrid ministry—holding worship, study, and meetings both in person and online.

Each congregation is discerning what the next chapter of church life and mission will look like. Both Gudmundsson and I have training in congregational development. Now, pastors and members alike have found partners in the other congregation, and are seeking opportunities to collaborate. The future may be unknown, but hope shines through.