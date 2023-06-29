Twins inspire two books by Heights author Ewing

Cleveland Heights resident Kathy Ewing has just published A Grandmother’s ABC Book—a veritable treasure for her twin grandchildren and for anyone who is, aspires to be, or knows a grandparent.

In 2020, Ewing learned that her daughter, Margaret, and son-in-law, Tim, were expecting twins. These would be Ewing’s first grandchildren, and she was more than ready. But the world had just been locked down due to the COVID pandemic, and the expectant family was hundreds of miles away in Brooklyn, N.Y.

With time on her hands, and nowhere to go, Ewing decided to sew a cloth alphabet book for the babies-to-be.

“The COVID lockdown was a very weird time, especially with my daughter pregnant so far away. I was partly trying to capture that time,” Ewing said.

The making of the cloth book inspired a second book, which Ewing wrote to the “grown-up” grandchildren. It is about the construction of their cloth ABC book, and about the history and derivation of each letter of the alphabet. (Ewing was a Latin teacher for more than 20 years).

The book is also full of engaging, touching, and entertaining family stories, and recalls the events of the pandemic days in the wider world as they relate to each letter of the alphabet.

Mac's Backs - Books on Coventry hosted a June 24 book launch for Ewing.

On July 8, Ewing will be at Loganberry Books’ Author Alley, on Larchmere Boulevard, from noon to 4 p.m.