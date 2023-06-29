'This Art is for the Birds' wants you

On July 22 and 23, Artful Cleveland will showcase its first original outdoor community theater presentation, "This Art is for the Birds," in Coventry PEACE Park. The interactive, outdoor theater piece is being created in the tradition of Greek comedies, complete with its own chorus, and backed up by the reggae band No Bad Days.

Showtimes are Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 23, at 4 p.m.

In the lead up to the performances, there are opportunities for community members to participate in the making of the show. All are designed to enable participants to create their own bird masks and costumes, and join one of the bird flocks putting their bird brains to work trying to save Mother Earth from destruction.

The four adult workshops begin July 5. The next of three family workshops, geared to parents and children 6 and older, is July 1. The final week-long youth camp begins Monday, July 10, with a morning session for 10- to 12-year-olds and an afternoon session for 13- to 16-year-olds.

Built into this schedule of camps and workshops is an entire make-up week that is free for participants in any of the preceding camps and workshops, providing more time for all to finish their projects.



To learn more, and to sign up for a camp or workshop, visit https://artactsltd.wixsite.com/my-site or https://artfulcleveland.org.

On July 22 and 23, the community is invited to find a seat on the curve of sloping hillside of Coventry PEACE Park, at the PEACE Arch end of the park. Bring a blanket, come early and enjoy the show.