Register now for free cigar box guitar workshop

Back for its third year, the Noble Cigar Box Guitar Project is again offering a free summer Cigar Box Guitar Workshop for middle-schoolers in early August. Registration is open now, and space is limited.

The workshop comprises four sessions, August 7–10, 1:30–3 p.m., to be held at Disciples Church, 3663 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights.

Participants will build their own three-string cigar box guitars from a kit that will be provided. They will learn how a guitar makes music, the basics of playing the guitar, and the origins of cigar box guitars.

The first rule of cigar box guitars is that there are no rules.

Cigar box guitars are versatile. They incorporate a range of materials—cigar boxes and cookie tins as bodies, paint-can lids, pie plates as resonators. They suit a range of musical styles—rock, jazz, folk, and blues.

In the hands of creative people, cigar box guitars demonstrate how commonplace, throwaway objects can be re-purposed into impressive musical instruments.

For additional information, and to register, visit www.noblecigarboxguitarproject.com.

The Noble Cigar Box Guitar Project is a collaboration between Hum & Strum (a Cleveland Heights Senior Center program) and Noble Neighbors, and is partially funded by a FutureHeights Neighborhood Mini-Grant.