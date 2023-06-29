Learn about resources to help cover home utility costs

Need help paying for utilities, such as water, sewer, electric, or gas?

The cities of University Heights and Cleveland Heights have partnered with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, Cuyahoga County, and others to provide residents an opportunity to learn about available resources, and sign up for specific assistance programs at a Utilities Assistance Resource Fair.

The fair will take place at the Cleveland Heights Recreation Center, 1 Monticello Boulevard, on two consecutive days: Friday, July 14, 1–3 p.m., by appointment only; and Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, with appointments strongly encouraged.

To learn more about what to expect and what to bring with you, as well as make an appointment, visit www.neorsd.org/utility-assistance-resource-fairs/ or call 216-881-8247.