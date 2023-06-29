HRRC's July classes include air-conditioning upkeep

Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC) will offer a free class on Air Conditioning Maintenance and Upkeep on Monday, July 10, 7–9 p.m. Taught by an expert in central heating and air conditioning, the class will help participants get their AC units ready for summer.

HRRC's Electrical Series, a popular three-week course, will begin on Tuesday, July 11, 7–9 p.m. It will provide hands-on experience in diagnosing and repairing electrical issues, and cover basic electricity, including replacing outlets, switches, wire cutting, and using specialized electrical tools. The fee for this series is $75.

On July 13, 7–9 p.m., HRRC will offer its Power Tools 101 Class. Participants will gain proficiency in using various power tools, including miter saws, jig saws, reciprocating saws, drills, and grinders. They'll learn about tool safety and choosing the right tool for each job, and will also get hands-on practice in using the tools. The fee for this class is $25.

Cabinet Refinishing is up next, on Thursday, July 27, 7–9 p.m. This class will cover retrofitting old cabinets, modernizing handles and knobs, prep work, materials, and painting techniques. Participants will have the opportunity to sand and paint cabinets themselves. The fee for this class is $25.

Income-based discounts of 50 percent to 100 percent are available for individuals who qualify.

To register for any HRRC class, visit http://hrrc-ch.org or call 216-381-6100 ext. 16.

HRRC's Teaching Center is located at 2520 Noble Road in Cleveland Heights.