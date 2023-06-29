Heights Music Hop returns in September

The Heights Music Hop will return this September for what is technically its 10th anniversary.

The Hop, founded in 2012, took a hiatus in 2020. FutureHeights, the community-development corporation serving the residents of Cleveland Heights and University Heights, launched this community-building event to generate support for the Heights' many local businesses while showcasing the talents of local musicians.

Plans for this year's Hop are well underway, but there's still time to sign-on to sponsor the event.

Supporting the Hop has many promotional perks for donors, and guarantees that funds are funneled back to the local economy. Sponsorship-level details can be found at www.futureheights.org/2023-heights-music-hop-sponsorship-levels/.

Local businesses not in the designated districts, or not able to host music, can still benefit by placing an ad in the printed program, or by participating in this year's new initiative: the Local Business Passport Program. For $25, a business will be added to the passport book, distributed across the city, that encourages patronage of Heights businesses. For additional information on placing an ad, or being listed in the passport, contact Kristine Pagsuyoin, FutureHeights' executive director, at kpagsuyoin@futureheights.org.

There is no formal call for musicians this year. Interested persons and groups should send an e-mail to kpagsuyoin@futureheights.org. The goal this year is to showcase a range of genres and styles.

Interested in volunteering? The Heights Music Hop committee is scheduled to meet throughout the summer; if you're interested in assisting with planning, matching musicians with venues, and/or promotions, e-mail kpagsuyoin@futureheights.org. Day-of-event volunteer opportunities also abound.

FutureHeights will post updates on its website (www.futureheights.org/programs/heights-music-hop/) and social media pages. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heightsmusichop/, and on Instagram at @heightsmusichop.