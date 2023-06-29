Heights Arts presents poets and artists in conversation

On Thursday, July 20, Heights Arts presents another entry in its engaging ekphrastic writing series, EKPHRASTACY: Artists Talk and Poets Respond, bringing together visual artists and poets for a night of collaboration and creative reflection.

This time, the subjects are the concurrent exhibitions Group Show and Paula Damm, on view at the Heights Arts Gallery on Lee Road.

The event will highlight poetry written in response to the work of Spotlight artist Paula Damm and the creatives featured in Group Show, a special exhibition presenting the work of artists Charlotte A. Lees, Yiyun Chen, Bruno Casiano, Sawsan Alhaddad, and Donald Penn. The exhibition’s goal is to present a selection of exceptional artists in the form of a group of solo displays.

Featured poets will consider the exhibitions' pieces, and write original poems inspired by the artwork. Additionally, the visual artists will have the chance to speak about their work during the event, adding to the dialogue.

Heights Arts' Heights Writes Community Team chose the featured poets through a competitive process. The team comprises volunteer literary professionals and enthusiasts who help determine Heights Arts’ Literary programming.

The participating poets are Zuggie Tate, Quartez Harris, and Rikki Santer, who will appear along with Heights poet laureate Siaara Freeman.

Harris, a former second-grade teacher for Cleveland Public Schools, has published two books of poetry. His work has been featured in The Plain Dealer, on Ideastream, and at the City Club of Cleveland. Santer is also a published author and has been honored by organizations such as The Poetry Forum, Black Lawrence Press, and the Ohio Poetry Association. Tate, July’s Heights Arts Literary Artist of the Month, received the Margie’s Hope Living Heritage Award in recognition of her work as a poet and advocate. She also received a Baldwin House writing fellowship in partnership with Twelve Literary Arts.

EKPHRASTACY: Artists Talk and Poets Respond to Group Show and Paula Damm takes place on Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m., at Heights Arts, 2175 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Admission is free, but those interested should RSVP at www.heightsarts.org.