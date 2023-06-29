Cain Park volunteers support summer programs

Friends of Cain Park board members Gary Lustic and Eric Yarham have been spearheading volunteers who have been "cleaning and greening" Cain Park for the summer season.

"We've planted hundreds of plants throughout the park," said Lustic. "Up along Goodnor, by the box office and along the paths. We got plants donated, used a generous $1,000 [grant] from FutureHeights and, with the help of many volunteers, we've been cleaning, digging and planting our hearts out."

For more than 30 years, Friends of Cain Park has been raising money in support of Cain Park's programming, including providing artist prizes at the annual Cain Park Arts Festival, and stipends for Alma Theater actors.

"One of our favorite events all year is the Cain Park Arts Festival," Lustic noted. "We'll be raising money at our tent by raffling off local gift cards and other items from local businesses."

This year's Cain Park art festival will take place Friday, July 7, 3–8 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

For art lovers who also love football, a $20 raffle ticket offers the chance to win two tickets for seats on the 50-yard line at an Ohio State football game.

For more information about Friends of Cain Park, or how to buy a raffle ticket, visit friendsofcainpark.org.