B'nai B'rith Health Run welcomes participants and volunteers

The 35th B’nai B’rith Health Run is planned for Sunday, July 23, and will showcase Walter Stinson Community Park, at 2307 Fenwick Road in University Heights.

Registration and the award ceremony will be held at the park's gazebo.

Both the 1-miler and 5K will start at the park's entrance on Saybrook Road and end at the park's Fenwick Road entrance.

The 1-miler will have overall winners and youth division winners. The 5K will have overall winners plus winners in 13 age groups.

Participants get a tie-dyed T-shirt with registration.

Refreshments will be available after the race.

For details and to register, go to bnaibrithhealthrun.org, or send an e-mail to bbfunrun@yahoo.com.

To volunteer (volunteers will receive a T-shirt), send an e-mail or call 216-291-4045.

There are parking lots at the park's Saybrook entrance and at the University Heights Library on Fenwick Road, and street parking is available.