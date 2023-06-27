School supply drive honors Height High alumnus

The Power of 3 Foundation is hosting a back-to-school supply drive in memory of Larry (Laurence) Hurt, a 2012 Cleveland Heights High School graduate, who died of heart complications.

Supplies needed include notebooks, paper, folders, pens, pencils, crayons, markers and binders.

Donations will be collected through Aug. 1, and can be dropped off at the U.S. Post Office at 1568 South Green Road in South Euclid. The supplies will be distributed to students in various Greater Cleveland school districts on Aug. 5.

Hurt went on to earn his associate degree at Tri-C, and a master's degree at Cleveland State University. Hi family hosts this annual back to school event in August, in his memory.