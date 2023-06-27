Pennington is new UH service director

Allen Pennington is taking his talents to University Heights.

After being employed by the city of Mentor for 22 years, Pennington has been hired as the new service director for University Heights. Pennington brings 29 years of experience to his new position.

University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan made the announcement of Pennington’s hiring at the June 20 UH City Council meeting.

“In our next service director, I wanted someone who would share in and implement our city’s vision of a modern public works department, not only with modernized services and improved roads, but with year-round parks and recreation offerings,” Brennan said. “Someone who will help lead in developing the new facilities needed to fulfill this vision. Someone who brings other relevant expertise to move the city forward, as we improve our infrastructure and neighborhoods.

“As a public engineer, Allen Pennington has demonstrated success in Mentor in roads and infrastructure, and through his service on the NOACA Bicycling Subcommittee. He is up for his next career challenge. He will succeed, because he’s smart, he works hard, and he gets things done.”

As a licensed professional engineer, Pennington has a well-rounded background in capital projects and street maintenance. He managed Mentor’s Road Repair Program for the last 17 years. Pennington has 22 years of experience in public project administration, design, and inspection.

In addition, Pennington has served on NOACA’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Council since 2021.

Prior to working in Mentor, Pennington’s previous work experience includes stints with CT Consultants, and Gleason Construction. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, as well as the American Society of Highway Engineers.

“I have every confidence that Allen will do an exceptional job running our Service Department and serving the residents of University Heights,” Brennan said.

Pennington replaces Jeff Pokorny, who retired on April 1.