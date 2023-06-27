Cain Park Arts Fest is free July 7–9

For 45 years, Cain Park has hosted hundreds of artists and thousands of visitors for what is likely the city’s largest annual event: the Cain Park Arts Festival. Year 46’s event will be held July 7–9.

Cain Park is one of the reasons Cleveland Heights calls itself "home to the arts." It’s the oldest municipally owned outdoor performance venue in the country, with music, dance, theater, and comedy performances every summer.

It was designed from the beginning as a place where community and the arts came together.

Dina Rees “Doc” Evans—a teacher at Heights High and the first person in the U.S. to earn a Ph.D. in Dramatic Arts—organized Cain Park’s first outdoor theater performance with students and community members in 1932. The amphitheater and theater grew out of her vision.

Under Doc’s guidance, Cleveland Heights built an arts park where generations of staged productions helped inspire a vibrant artistic community.

The Cain Park Arts Fest is free and open to the public, and if you’ve never been—or attend every year—it’s worth the trip. More than 100 accomplished artists from across the country will descend on Cain Park to compete in a juried exhibit and sell their art.

Whether you plan on purchasing or just browsing, you and your family can take in a wide variety of arts under Cain Park’s tree-lined pathways. You can sample some great food and enjoy nine free musical performances throughout the festival. The music lineup can be found online at www.cainpark.com.

Arts Fest isn’t the only free activity coming to Cain Park in July. During the month's 31 days, Cain Park will offer 15 free performances on eight different days.

Cain Park will present two free concert series that feature blues, roots, rock, jazz, and classical performances: the Tuesday Evening Concert Series and the Sunday Afternoon Concert Series. Four of these performances take place in July.

Cleveland dance company Inlet will present free performances at the end of the month, including a matinee for children on July 28.

It all happens in a park—where one can have a picnic, play tennis and basketball, watch kids enjoy the playground and splash pad, and stroll up to the Evans Amphitheater or Alma Theater and enjoy world-class art and music.