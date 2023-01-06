UH Summer Concert Series is back—bigger and better

Bigger, better and more eclectic than ever, the University Heights Summer Concert Series returns to Walter Stinson Community Park on Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m., and runs weekly through Aug. 17.

June 15 - Rubix Groove. Last seen at The Walt last summer, Rubix Groove returns to play songs from a new EP, “Live from Akron Recording Company.” An eight-member band led by lead singer Shannon Hogarth, Rubix Groove plays funk and blues.

June 22 - The Ladies Night. The original all-male tribute to pop divas, The Ladies Night will make its University Heights debut this summer. These five dudes aren’t afraid to wear their love for Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, or Lady Gaga on their pink glittery sleeves.

June 29 - University Heights Symphonic Band. UHSB performs a wide repertoire of music—film scores, Broadway selections, and popular music—at concert halls, amphitheaters, music festivals, and other venues throughout the year. On June 29, UHSB will perform its annual Patriotic Show at John Carroll University.

July 6 - OPUS 216. Equally versed in classical and non-classical styles, OPUS 216 has created a niche experience for high-level performances that can cover any genre, from classical to hip-hop. You haven’t heard “Cleveland Rocks” until you hear it performed by a classical quartet.

July 13 - Apostle Jones. This eclectic group has spent the last few years setting stages ablaze, thanks to an energetic live show rooted in soul and blues infused with rock and roll. Apostle Jones has wowed fans with live shows that are part party, part revival—with a whole lot of shakin’ going on.

July 20 - Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band. The legendary Cleveland reggae band returns to University Heights for the fourth time. The band's soulful rhythms and heartfelt vocals have made it one of Cleveland's top draws for more than a decade. It retains the record for attracting the largest crowd to ever see a show at The Walt.

July 27 – UHSB and 'Horse Feathers.' UHSB returns to JCU for its second summer show. Stick around after the concert for the Marx Brothers' classic film “Horse Feathers," in which Groucho, Huxley University’s new president, accidentally hires bumblers Chico and Harpo to help his school win the big football game.

Aug. 3 - Pop Fiction and 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.' One of Cleveland’s hottest cover bands, Pop Fiction makes its University Heights debut. With a new Indiana Jones movie hitting theaters this summer, it’s the perfect time to rewatch the classic “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.”

Aug. 10 - Billy Likes Soda. Named best cover band by Cleveland Magazine, Billy Likes Soda boasts a truly random, yet sweet, setlist featuring Beastie Boys, R.E.M., Luke Bryan, Backstreet Boys, Poison, Neil Diamond, Billy Idol, and Justin Timberlake. Billy Likes Soda will tantalize with equal parts musical skill, showmanship, and humor.

August 17 - Yiddishe Cup. Summer isn’t complete in University Heights without a performance by local favorites, the legendary Klezmer and Motown band Yiddishe Cup. New York Jewish Week opines, "Yiddishe Cup is a wildly funny amalgam of Mickey Katz, Spike Jones, PDQ Bach and straight-ahead klezmer."