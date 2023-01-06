Heights Arts mounts two new summer shows

Heights Arts is greeting summer with two new gallery shows, opening Friday, June 16.

Group Show, the annual artist showcase drawn from entries made through the Heights Arts website, presents new work from five featured creators.

Spotlight: Paula Damm highlights the work of Ohio-born fiber artist Damm.

Featured in Group Show are a diversity of artistic disciplines, including abstract paintings with cold wax by Sawsan Alhaddad, colorful layered monoprints by Bruno Casiano, photographs of Lake Erie by Yiyun Chen, composite photos by Donald Penn, and bentwood-based sculpture by Charlotte A. Lees.

"Art should inspire a sense of wonder and reflection,” said Lees. “I am constantly exploring new techniques to expand my artistic vocabulary, and to create a complex and visually exciting image.”

While Group Show represents a range of work, Spotlight: Paula Damm brings the viewer into one artist’s world of texture and universal meaning. Amidst paper, paint, and cloth, personal and expansive stories become tactile.

“My work addresses the different ways that seemingly small pieces of ourselves can be celebrated in their significance, beauty and uniqueness,” said Damm.

Both exhibitions are curated by the Heights Arts Exhibitions Community Team. Comprising Northeast Ohio artists and arts professionals, this volunteer team lends its perspective to the process of developing and presenting exhibitions. Many are working artists themselves; they act as community liaisons while providing Heights Arts staff with expertise in their respective disciplines. The team always includes two interns from Cleveland Heights High School as part of an initiative to train the next generation of artists and curators.

The exhibitions open at 5 p.m. on June 16, and run through Sunday, Aug. 13. Admission to the opening reception is free, but those interested in attending should RSVP at heightsarts.org. Heights Arts is located at 2175 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.