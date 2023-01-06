FutureHeights' July 29 benefit to honor John Zagara

FutureHeights will celebrate 21 years of service to the community at its 5th annual benefit party, A Summer Night’s Dream, on Saturday, July 29, 6–9:30 p.m.



FutureHeights’ annual benefit celebrates the nonprofit's ongoing efforts to energize the economic and community development of Cleveland Heights and University Heights, and raises critical operating funds for the organization.



This year’s event will take place at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes, where guests will partake of music, dancing, and a selection of delicious food and drink from some of the Heights’ top culinary establishments. With enchanting live performances and art from local artists, including Robin VanLear, there are sure to be delights and surprises around every turn.



At the benefit, FutureHeights will honor John Zagara as FutureHeights’ Person of the Year.



“John has always been a steadfast advocate and supporter of our community,” said FutureHeights Board Chair Julie Sabroff. “We are happy to commemorate both his and his family’s many years of service to our community, operating Zagara’s Marketplace.”



A free shuttle service will be provided for guests from the Shaker Heights Board of Education parking lot to the Nature Center's entrance. Limited street parking will also be available. The celebration will take place rain or shine.



By attending this event, guests help support FutureHeights’ many programs, which include community leadership development, grants for neighborhood projects, outreach and support for local business owners, and other revitalization projects. FutureHeights also produces and distributes the Heights Observer and sponsors the annual Heights Music Hop Festival.



To learn about sponsorship opportunities, and to buy tickets, visit https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/summersnightdream.