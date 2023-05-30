FutureHeights announces development opportunity

FutureHeights, the nonprofit, community-development organization serving Cleveland Heights and University Heights, is accepting applications to renovate/develop two single-family homes as part of its FutureHomes program.

The application deadline is Monday, June 26, at 4 p.m.

The houses, located on Rossmoor and Englewood roads, each feature three bedrooms and were built in the 1920s and 1940s, respectively.

The properties will be open for walk-throughs on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day; or by appointment.

Established in 2019, the FutureHomes program has so far overseen the purchase, rehab and sale of 22 homes, in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods, with the aim of promoting fair housing practices and increased owner-occupancy rates.

"Cleveland Heights has an amazing housing stock that brings value to the city," noted Kristine Pagsuyoin, FutureHeights executive director. "The FutureHomes program helps to protect our housing with an eye toward revitalization and increasing value, while providing opportunities for homeownership."

The program's homes are ideal—in size and price—for first-time homebuyers, or those who might want to downsize.

FutureHeights is committed to preserving and protecting the housing stock of Cleveland Heights, where the architectural features of many homes are of both historic and aesthetic significance.

Its FutureHomes program is part of FutureHeights' effort to increase and support homeownership, and maintain and improve the quality of life in the Heights.

Applicants may be asked to make a formal presentation to the FutureHomes and Revitalization Committee.



Applications and program details can be found online at www.futureheights.org, or by calling the FutureHeights office at 216-230-1423, ext. 104.



Completed applications can be e-mailed to hschickler@futureheights.org, or sent to FutureHomes, c/o FutureHeights, 2843 Washington Blvd. #105, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, 44118.