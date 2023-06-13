Organizers cancel 2023 GardenWalk Cleveland Heights

GardenWalk Cleveland Heights (GWCH) 2023, planned for July 15 and 16, has been cancelled.

The organizing committee is grateful to the gardeners who had planned to open their gardens to the public, and to the sponsors and vendors who provided and pledged support.

Two factors led the committee to its decision to call off this year's event.

The weather, wet and cool in April and early May, became a near drought in late May and early June. Several of gardeners expressed concern that their ornamental displays might not be tour-ready by mid-July.

More importantly, one of GWCH's leaders—its founder—experienced a life-threatening medical condition. The treatment and projected recovery timeline are expected to last beyond mid-July.

Gardeners are used to being resilient when faced with not enough sun, or too much rain, or pesky pests. In this case, with non-compliant weather and then a medical emergency, the GWCH committee had to affirm its priorities in making the decision to cancel GWCH 2023.

GardenWalk Cleveland Heights plans to be back in July 2024.