Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 5-9-23

MAY 9, 2023 regular session

Present were President Beverly Wright, Vice President Jodi Sourini, and members Dan Heintz and James Posch. Malia Lewis was not present. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The meeting lasted one hour and 40 minutes.

Public comments

Three parents made comments.

Angel Fasolo complained of a toxic culture at Roxboro Middle School, saying the administration has failed the students and the teachers.

Melissa Wood questioned spending money for an administrator at the district offices instead of on teachers, more counselors, and school safety.

Clare Taft complained that the climate and culture at Roxboro Middle school was preventing learning and causing anxiety and social-emotional problems.

Recognitions and awards

Three Heights High seniors gave their final reports and were recognized for being the students’ voice as part of the Superintendent’s Cadre.

Tiger Team Members of the month were recognized.

Boulevard Elementary School presented the first Title I Family Literacy Night on March 16. Dr. Michael Jenkins, Boulevard principal, and his staff have supported the event to build family connections and develop lifelong learners.

Board action

The board approved a consent agenda.

Superintendent comments

Ms. Kirby recognized Teacher Appreciation Week

Climate planning meeting was held April 11. Weekly climate planning meetings are occurring at the secondary schools. A parent meeting was held at Roxboro Middle School on May 4.

Third Quarter Data Cohort Meetings started with secondary schools. School principals and assistant principals will discuss data, review progress, and discuss plans for the 2023-2024 school year. Webinars held in April focused on transition from middle school to high school and on college and career readiness.

Ms. Kirby emphasized the need for state lawmakers to increase funding for school safety and student wellness.

Dr. Paul Lombardo, assistant superintendent, presented the first reading of a proposed change in the 2023-2024 calendar, which is in discussion with the union for additional professional in-service. A link for public input is on the district home page: https://www.chuh.org. The board will vote on the proposed change after a second reading in June. Dr. Lombardo has been in contact with the calendar committee and the teachers union and will report their input in June. The in-service would be for training on safety and restorative practices and would include teachers and everyone on staff who has contact with students.

Dr. Lombardo presented the first reading of Policies C, which include revisions on public comment, threat assessment, promoting a tobacco-free environment, and more. There will be two more readings before the board votes on it.

Treasurer’s report

Treasurer Gainer explained the Ohio two-year budget, which includes the Fair School Funding Plan. Planning is insecure, as school districts do not know how much funding will be approved.

Every year Mr. Gainer requests reimbursement for costs accrued for students with disabilities.

The Five-Year Forecast is submitted to the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) twice a year in November and May. Mr. Gainer submits the forecast to the board of education monthly.

The ODE prepares the District Profile (Cupp) Report. Its purpose is to compare “similar” districts and each district to the state as a whole.

Board comments

The school board will march in the University Heights Memorial Day parade wearing Heights gear and passing out stickers.

LWV Observer: Rosemarie Fairman.

LWV Observer: Rosemarie Fairman.