HRRC hosts Home Remodeling Fair on Sunday, June 11

On Sunday, June 11, Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC) will hold its 20th Home Remodeling Fair at the Lee Road Library, 1–4 p.m. Admission is free. This is a perfect opportunity to ask professionals about remodeling, repairing, financing, and other home-related items.



No matter how long you’ve lived in your home, the fair can help you learn more about the inside and outside of your home, and what options are available as home-improvement season kicks into gear.

Among the topics to be covered at this year's fair are masonry, lawn and garden care, roofing, plumbing, heating and cooling, concrete, painting, restoration, and window installation.



In addition to repair and remodeling experts, representatives from local banks, community organizations, and the city of Cleveland Heights will be available to discuss how they can help you complete projects. Unlike other home fairs, there won’t be any high-pressure selling involved at this one. It’s an opportunity for the community to get information about upcoming projects.

For more information, visit https://hrrc-ch.org, or call 216-381-6100.