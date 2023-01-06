Russell presents two-session Pathway to Homeownership

Realizing the dream of homeownership is exciting but challenging, especially in today’s real estate market. The chances of success depend greatly on partnering with the right lender, real estate agent, and housing counselors.

To help Heights residents achieve this dream, Cleveland Heights Council Member Davida Russell is sponsoring a two-part Pathway to Homeownership series, on June 8 and 10, and has convened a group of community-minded organizations and neighborhood partners to participate.

The first session will take place on Thursday evening, June 8, 6–8 p.m., with the second session planned for Saturday, June 10, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The location for both is Disciples Christian Church at 3663 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.

The sessions, which are free and open to the public, will enable attendees to learn the how-tos of buying a home from professionals who can help.

Topics will include how to get pre-approved for a mortgage, and how to find other financial resources.

With the correct personal documentation, some who attend may be able to begin the process of applying for a loan at the Saturday session, with one of the mortgage lenders who will be at the session.

Participating organizations are: