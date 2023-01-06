Men turn out for MetroHealth's annual health fair

The MetroHealth Minority Men's Health Fair enjoyed a large turnout at the Cleveland Heights Medical Center on April 27. The event offered education and free screenings for more than 30 health issues prevalent in minority men, including prostate cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, skin cancer, and mental health concerns.

Though the health fair was geared toward men of color, all were welcome to the event, which also was held at the health system’s Main Campus and Ohio City Health Center.



James Elder, 66, of Cleveland Heights, was attending his first Minority Men’s Health Fair.



“I knew about it for a while, and this year was the first time I decided that I’d better show up,” said Elder, who was there to get as many health screenings as he could. “I want to find out how healthy I am, or if there’s any issues I need to know about.”



Daryl Haynes, 54, of South Euclid, took advantage of several health screenings, including prostate and dermatology. After the recent deaths of two close friends, Haynes said he is even more conscious about staying on top of his health.



Charles Modlin, M.D., the health fair's founder and MetroHealth's medical director of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity, said he is confident the event saved lives.

"The Minority Men's Health Fair empowers men to know their risks and take control of their health, so they can live life to the fullest," said Modlin.



Among the many sponsors who helped make this year's Minority Men's Health Fair a success were First Energy Foundation, Saint Luke's Foundation, and KeyBank. They were joined by community partners who set up tables to offer health-related education and services. In addition, several hundred volunteers from MetroHealth and the community made the event possible.