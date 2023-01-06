Dunbar thanks city for its bike-friendly efforts

To the Editor:

For the second year in a row, CH City Council named bike month “Mary Dunbar Bike Month” in Cleveland Heights.

On city council, I advocated for making Cleveland Heights more bicycle friendly. Cleveland Heights was declared a bronze-level bicycle-friendly community by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB). To attain this distinction, Cleveland Heights had to meet criteria in the categories of the five E’s:

“Engineering”—this involved engineering new pathways for bicycle travel in the Heights.

“Education”—we held bike rodeos at many schools to meet this standard.

“Encouragement”—we held group rides around the city, to inspire residents to ride bikes.

“Equity”—we provided courses at Heights High for people to learn bicycle skills and safety.

“Evaluation”—we applied to LAB for recognition as a bicycle-friendly community.

Trust me, I could cite here many more examples of our efforts toward bicycle friendliness.

I had hoped to achieve silver-level recognition before leaving office, and hope that someone will lead the way in the future.

I want to thank city council for recognizing this particular effort, and am confident about Cleveland Heights' continuing work toward bicycle friendliness.

Thank you all for remembering me, and one of my major contributions to the city of Cleveland Heights.