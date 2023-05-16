Apply by May 24 for free singing and songwriting camp

A Singing and Songwriting Music Camp, open to all rising ninth- though 12th-grade students, is planned for June 5–16 at Disciples Christian Church in Cleveland Heights.

The camp is free, and is open to all, regardless of previous musical experience or ability.

Space is limited to 15 students, and the short application is due no later than May 24. For more information, and to apply, visit www.discipleschristian.org.

During the two-week camp, students will explore songwriting components, including rhythm, melody writing, and storytelling through song. They will also be coached individually in vocal technique and diverse singing styles. Campers will also learn some basics of piano, guitar, and percussion instruments.

The camp is for any young person interested in writing songs or improving their singing voice, exploring rhythm and melody writing, and learning tips for overcoming stage fright.

Diana Chittester and Amanda Powell, both accomplished, Cleveland-based musicians who have performed nationally and internationally, will lead the June 5–16 camp.

Camp sessions are scheduled Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, and will take place at The Cultural Arts Center at Disciples Church, 3663 Mayfield Road.

The camp is sponsored by Creative Spaces Cultural Arts and Ohio Arts Council.