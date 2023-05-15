Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 5-18-2023

APRIL 18, 2023 work session

President Beverly Wright, Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, James Posch, and Jodi Sourini were present. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The meeting lasted about one hour 30 minutes.

GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) exposes students to careers, opportunities, counseling, college visits, and academic goal-setting for moving toward post-secondary education. GEAR UP begins in seventh grade and continues through high school. Students are followed for one year past high school graduation. Counselors engage with students primarily in social studies classes in the middle schools and English classes in the high school. The students participate in field trips and spring and summer programs. GEAR UP also coordinates with other district programs.

Seniors and their families get help in completing college applications and learn about financial aid and completing FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) forms. They can visit regional colleges and universities and learn about the programs and scholarships they offer. GEAR UP also facilitates a jobs, careers, and trades day to help students make connections with employers.

College Credit Plus is a long-time partnership between the district and Tri-C. The program offers college credits to high school students and provides pathways toward earning an associate degree while they are in high school. Students can begin taking classes at Tri-C beginning in ninth grade. By their senior year, some students will be at Tri-C full time.

The board authorized third-grade English Language Arts state testing in paper and pencil format for the 2023-2024 school year.

LWV Observer: Robin Koslen.

