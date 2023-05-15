Cleveland Heights City Council meeting highlights 4-24-23

APRIL 24, 2023 special meeting

Ice rink reconstruction

Present were Mayor Kahlil Seren, Council President Melody Joy Hart, Council Vice President Craig Cobb, and Council Members Janine Boyd, Tony Cuda, Gail Larson, and Anthony Mattox, Jr. Davida Russell was not present. Also present were Addie Balester, clerk of council; William Hanna, law director; Andrew Unetic, finance director; and Kelly Ledbetter, parks and recreation director. The meeting ran 30 minutes.

Council authorized, on second reading and on emergency, an agreement with Tempest, Inc. for construction manager at risk services to manage reconstruction of the Community Center’s north ice rink.

Mayor Seren, Finance Director Andrew Unetic, Parks and Recreation Director Kelly Ledbetter, Law Director William Hanna, and Tempest, Inc. representatives, who participated remotely, responded to council member questions. Those questions concerned the project’s eligibility for ARPA funds, availability of status reports on progress, feasibility of the proposed schedule, scope of work, city’s process for monitoring the work, and payment schedule.

Mr. Seren and Mr. Cobb briefly described the timing and steps that led to this requested contract approval. Several council members thanked the mayor and staff for their responsiveness to the community and to council. Some members expressed concern about the limited time council had between receiving the proposed ordinance and the vote. Mr. Seren thanked council for its flexibility.

